⚡️Want to learn more about using the command line? Remy helps!

This is an unashamed plug for Remy Sharp’s terminal training course command line for non–techies. Go over there and have a look at what he’s lined up for a very affordable price. In a series of videos he explains all the ins and outs of the terminal and its commands that can make you much more effective in your day-to-day job.

I’ve read the ebook of the same course and have to say that I learned quite a few things but – more importantly – remembered a lot I had forgotten. By using the findings over and over a lot has become muscle memory, but it is tough to explain what I am doing. Remy did a great job making the dark command line magic more understandable and less daunting. Here is what the course covers:

Course material

“Just open the terminal”

Just open the terminal (03:22)

Why use a terminal? (03:23)

Navigating directories (07:71)

Navigation shortcuts (01:06)

Install all the things

Running applications (05:47)

brew install fun (07:46)

gem install (06:32)

npm install—global (09:44)

Which is best? (02:13)

Tools of the Terminal Trade

Connecting programs (08:25)

echo & cat (01:34)

grep “searching” (06:22)

head tail less (10:24)

sort | uniq (07:58)

How (not) to shoot yourself in the foot

Delete all the things (07:42)

Super user does…sudo (07:50)

Permissions: mode & owner (11:16)

Kill kill kill! (12:21)

Health checking (12:54)

Making the shell your own

Owning your terminal (09:19)

Fish ~> (10:18)

Themes (01:51)

zsh (zed shell) (10:11)

zsh plugins: z st… (08:26)

Aliases (05:43)

Alias++ → functions (08:15)

Furthering your command line

Piping workflow (08:14)

Setting environment values (03:04)

Default environment variable values (01:46)

Terminal editors (06:41)

wget and cURL (09:53)

ngrok for tunnelling (06:38)

json command for data massage (07:51)

awk for splitting output into columns (04:11)

xargs (for when pipes won’t do) (02:15)

…fun bonus-bonus video (04:13)

I am not getting anything for this, except for making sure that someone as lovely and dedicated as Remy may reach more people with his materials. So, take a peek.