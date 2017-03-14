⚡️Want to learn more about using the command line? Remy helps!Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 at 2:29 pm
This is an unashamed plug for Remy Sharp’s terminal training course command line for non–techies. Go over there and have a look at what he’s lined up for a very affordable price. In a series of videos he explains all the ins and outs of the terminal and its commands that can make you much more effective in your day-to-day job.
I’ve read the ebook of the same course and have to say that I learned quite a few things but – more importantly – remembered a lot I had forgotten. By using the findings over and over a lot has become muscle memory, but it is tough to explain what I am doing. Remy did a great job making the dark command line magic more understandable and less daunting. Here is what the course covers:
Course material
“Just open the terminal”
- Just open the terminal (03:22)
- Why use a terminal? (03:23)
- Navigating directories (07:71)
- Navigation shortcuts (01:06)
Install all the things
- Running applications (05:47)
- brew install fun (07:46)
- gem install (06:32)
- npm install—global (09:44)
- Which is best? (02:13)
Tools of the Terminal Trade
- Connecting programs (08:25)
- echo & cat (01:34)
- grep “searching” (06:22)
- head tail less (10:24)
- sort | uniq (07:58)
How (not) to shoot yourself in the foot
- Delete all the things (07:42)
- Super user does…sudo (07:50)
- Permissions: mode & owner (11:16)
- Kill kill kill! (12:21)
- Health checking (12:54)
Making the shell your own
- Owning your terminal (09:19)
- Fish ~> (10:18)
- Themes (01:51)
- zsh (zed shell) (10:11)
- zsh plugins: z st… (08:26)
- Aliases (05:43)
- Alias++ → functions (08:15)
Furthering your command line
- Piping workflow (08:14)
- Setting environment values (03:04)
- Default environment variable values (01:46)
- Terminal editors (06:41)
- wget and cURL (09:53)
- ngrok for tunnelling (06:38)
- json command for data massage (07:51)
- awk for splitting output into columns (04:11)
- xargs (for when pipes won’t do) (02:15)
- …fun bonus-bonus video (04:13)
I am not getting anything for this, except for making sure that someone as lovely and dedicated as Remy may reach more people with his materials. So, take a peek.